Magomed Ankalaev | Better Than Before

That moment could send a less mentally-strong competitor into a tailspin, but Ankalaev addressed his shortcomings, and came back even better.

“The second I signed the contract, back in 2014, the goal was to become the greatest, to be the best, to make sure to become a champion,” he told UFC.com.

“But it was a really long road, and as you remember, there wasn't a fun entrance, it wasn't a good entrance into the UFC.

“But it’s OK. It’s something that we worked on, and we got better. And finally, step-by-step, I ended up getting all the way to where I wanted to get to all the way back in 2014.”