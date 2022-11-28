Maged Hammo Has Made Great Strides In His Skill Set | UFC Fight Pass

Injuries initially put him on the sidelines before COVID pushed his return back even further, with Basra then biding his time until the right opportunity and opponent presented itself. Now ready to make his return and face Hammo for the title, the champion is preparing for him to be every bit as dangerous and talented as he was prior to his hiatus, if not more, when they hit the cage together in Friday’s main event.

“In my head, he’s still the same man,” Hammo said of Basra. “He’s vicious, he’s good, and this is a really, really good test for me to see where I’m at in my fighting career. This is a true test to see what I can do, and I know he’s a dangerous man, regardless of how much time (he’s been away).

“He’s going to come in strong, but I’m going to be stronger, and finish this fight.”

READ: The 10 Best UFC Fights Happening In December

Along with seeing this as an opportunity to defend his title, test himself against an unbeaten foe, and put himself on the radar for a potential UFC call-up should the premier organization in the sport make a return trip to the Great White North in the first half of 2023, Hammo views every chance he gets to compete as an opportunity to give back to the community.

“I want to start doing some stuff for the younger generations, get them out of trouble,” began Hammo. “There a lot of troubled youth these days that don’t have outlets, and I want to create something for all these children that have nowhere to go.”

And the featherweight titleholder speaks from experience.

His introduction to mixed martial arts came when he was a troubled youth, headed down a path to nowhere good. CMAC founder and Canadian MMA staple Lee Mein took him under his wing, gave him an outlet and a passion, and Hammo has been diligently pursuing his craft (and staying out of trouble) ever since.

“If it wasn’t for Lee and what he did for me, I would still be on the streets, doing what I did,” he said. “I’d be in jail or doing something stupid. I’m very thankful that I met Lee; he’s basically fathered me into where I am now.”

Not only does Hammo want to commit time and energy towards the youth of the region, he’s also got challenges closer to home that he wants to tackle after this fight, as well.

WATCH: Five Epic UFC Bouts That We're Thankful For

“Honestly, at the moment right now, I want to win this fight and then I want to put all my focus into bringing my family down from Iraq,” explained Hammo. “They’re in a lot of trouble with the war going on, so I want to concentrate and put my focus into getting my family down here before I continue to look for more opponents after this.”

But first, he has to get through Basra, and although he’s preparing for him to be every bit as dangerous as he was before his extended stint on the sidelines, Hammo is confident he’ll get his hand raised on Friday, even if things don’t play out as perfectly as he’d like inside the cage.

“You’ve seen Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren, right?” he asked with a laugh when pushed for a best-case scenario prediction on how this fight plays out. “I’m picturing that in my head. Get in, get out — bing, bang, boom!

“But seriously, my hand will be raised at the end of it. Whether it’s a finish or a decision, my hand will be raised.”