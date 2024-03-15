Macy Chiasson: From TUF Winner To Tough Tests

Chiasson went back to the drawing board, then bounced back with a pair of unanimous decision victories. Her victory over Shanna Young saw Chiasson at her dominant best as she claimed a landslide win on the scorecards, with 30-26s across the board in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Then she showed her mettle to defeat one of the division’s longest-tenured campaigners, Marion Reneau.

In a mature performance, Chiasson dropped the first round to the Octagon veteran on all three scorecards but rallied to claim rounds two and three for a come-from-behind unanimous decision victory.

It was a pivotal win for her career as she pushed herself towards contender status, and after the fight she acknowledged how her mental strength pulled her through to earn the win.

“Composure is the biggest thing,” she said backstage at the UFC APEX.

“I had two fights when I got in the UFC. I’m 8-1 now, so I’ve had to learn a lot of lessons – like my loss to Lina Lansberg – and not keeping my composure when I’m in bad spots. I didn’t execute the gameplan like I wanted to, but I think I kept my composure and actually had fun. That’s what it’s supposed to be about.

“I’ve been trying to focus on cognitive behavior and knowing when my body needs rest. I’ve been trying to do more for myself outside of fighting. So, mental health was a big thing for me. I feel like I’ve really worked on that and it showed

“I’ve been working on my mentality and being in the moment. It’s really translated over. Even though the fight was a close decision and there were exchanges where I lost, I still worked through that. That’s a big win for me.”

Leveling Up