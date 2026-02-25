Macy Chiasson On Motherhood, Marathons And Mind Games

"Yeah, she's been trying to get to me a little bit," she said. "But I've been in this game long enough. I know the bullshit, and it's like, if that's what she needs in order to fight me, then so be it. The last girl that talked shit got her forehead split open. So if she needs an extra pair of lips to talk, we can add that to her eyebrow.

"But no, man, it's all fun and games. I mean, adding a little bit of spice to it, there's nothing wrong with that. At the end of the day, we're all doing the same thing. It's a little bit of fun. But, she posted something saying like, 'No, me gusta Macy Chiasson,' and right after she posted that, I walked in the locker room, and she was in there, and she looked at me, and she said, 'Oh, hi!' And I just blew her a little kiss. Like, what kind of game are we playing, you know? But it's cool, man. I kind of enjoy it a little bit. But also, I'm not letting it get to me. I'm here on a mission. I'm here to do some work, and that's what we're going to do."

UFC Mexico's Fighters On The Rise

With seventh-ranked Perez listed one spot ahead of her in the official UFC women's bantamweight rankings, Chiasson said that victory will do more than simply leap-frog her opponent on the 135-pound list – it'll re-establish her as a legitimate threat to the division's best. And, if she gets the results she's chasing this weekend, Chiasson said she'd love to rematch Irene Aldana, who stopped her with a nasty up-kick to the liver in their first meeting back at UFC 279 in 2022.

"I think it just puts me back in that mix," she said. "There's a lot of amazing women in front of me that I would love to rematch and fight. And God bless Kayla (Harrison) and her injuries. And I hope everything's well. I mean, it's a pretty serious injury, and hopefully she's not out too long. And it's also, it's great to see Amanda (Nunes) coming back. She's awesome. She's one of my idols. I think she's a great person. But, you know, (a win) puts us back in the mix. Maybe Aldana, maybe a rematch with some of these girls, it's exciting. It's gonna be a good year.