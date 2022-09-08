Macy Chiasson Grew Up Under The Brightest Lights

It’s a unique circumstance and a testament to both Chiasson’s raw ability, as well as the work she puts in to round out her game while fighting the toughest opposition in the world. She’s in the thick of it in two divisions with plenty ahead of her, and that often clouds her view on what she has already accomplished.

“I basically grew up in the UFC,” Chiasson told UFC.com. “I get so competitive and so zoned in on one thing that I forget that. My coach tells me all the time, ‘You literally came into the UFC at 3-0. You grew up here. You grew up with the best of the best.’ That’s not only a confidence booster, but I’m just really starting to feel calm and at home. I feel like I have my place here. Before, I was trying to figure out my identity in the UFC, but now I just feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I am who I am.”

And so far, Chiasson is an aggressive, well-rounded, and ever-improving fighter who has the physical tools to mix it up at bantamweight and featherweight.

Most recently, Chiasson fought at featherweight for the second time in a row and earned a hard-fought split decision win over Norma Dumont. The win was not only her first at 145 pounds since winning the TUF finale over Pannie Kianzad, but it got her back in the winner’s circle after Raquel Pennington submitted her the fight before.