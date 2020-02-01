Macy Chiasson Finds Silver Lining In Rio Rancho

Less than 24 hours removed from learning her original opponent, Nicco Montano, won’t be able to fight this Saturday, Chiasson handling the change with a savage mixture of confidence and nonchalance.

“When my coach called me (with the news), he’s like ‘Wow, you’re taking this very well.’”

But in the bantamweight’s mind, there was little reason to get shaken up about it.

“I’ve had a great camp. There really isn’t much to change. I’m ready to fight, so whoever they put in there, it’s the same result.”

While conceding it’s never ideal to have a late opponent change, Chiasson is able to point to the silver lining that this opponent hasn’t had much time to occupy her thoughts.