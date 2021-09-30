Macy Chiasson Feels ‘On’ With Everything

That’s what Macy Chiasson said in our fight week interview in July, and at the time it felt pointed at her long journey between fights against Shanna Young and Marion Reneau. Injuries and COVID-19 complications kept Chiasson out of action for 13 months, a gap far too long for someone of Chiasson’s workhorse nature. However, the quote turned out to also refer to her matchup with Aspen Ladd, scheduled for July 24.

Earlier in camp, Chiasson threw a kick that her sparring partner blocked just the right way to injure Chiasson’s foot. She said the injury, which turned out to be a stress fracture, was “10 out of 10” pain and severely limited her mobility during camp. She gutted it out, and during fight week, she was feeling OK about it. However, another awkward kick the night before official weigh-ins brought the worst of the pain back. She was forced to pull out of the fight, and the matchup was rebooked for October 2.

“I just had to keep telling myself, ‘It’s OK. Let’s just get this fight,’ because I want this fight really bad,” Chiasson told UFC.com. “I think this is a great matchup. I think we have great competitiveness going back and forth, and I’m just so ready now. I couldn’t even tell you any avenues I’m not ready for. It’s just a really s**tty situation for me, and of course, a s**tty situation for her, and I reached out and apologized to her camp. Whatever I had to do.”

When we talk on Wednesday of this fight week, Chiasson is as chipper as can be, saying she feels “amazing” compared to our last interview.