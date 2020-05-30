Mackenzie Dern's Road To Legend Status

“When I was on the ground, it was almost like being in a jiu-jitsu tournament,” she beamed, recalling her formative years under father/coach/BJJ legend Megaton Dias. “I threw maybe five or six punches in the whole fight. It was my home, so it definitely felt kind of easy on the ground. I started jiu-jitsu when I was three years old, so the girls are going to have to do a lot of jiu-jitsu to get to the same [level].”

When you’re a black belt in BJJ with the kind of pedigree Dern boasts, things are bound to come easy on the ground. But things get complicated when you meet an opponent with a nearly identical skill set and passion, like she does when she meets Virna Jandiroba this Saturday at UFC 256.

“I’m definitely excited for this fight, and I think the fact that she’s a jiu-jitsu girl like me, it’s a good opportunity to show a little more of what we have as fighters. People kind of have this idea of me as one of the best women’s jiu-jitsu fighters in the UFC, and I know she’s kind of in the running for that too, so I think it’s kind of cool to see who will take it out of me and her. We’re both ranked, we’re both trying to break the top 10, and I think it’s going to be a great fight.”