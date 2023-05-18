Mackenzie Dern: "I Need This Win"

“The biggest thing was Moa and the divorce and [if] it’s my weekend or if she goes with her dad. Charlotte would be her dad’s weekend and this weekend now she’s with me. She was so sad she wasn’t going to come to the fights but now she’s going to come so I’m going to have her first row cheering me on.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“It’s good to have Moa with me during fight week and even for the fight. She’s getting older. When she was younger, she’d wear headphones and just see everything but now she can hear everything and cheer for me. She gets more excited about my fights than me, so I’ll be in the car [going to] training and she’ll ask to play my walkout song. She starts to clap, she starts to get excited, and I ask, ‘Are you nervous? Do you have butterflies,’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah,’ so it’s cool to feel that. I think I’m being a good example for her and what she can learn in the future for how hard we need to work for things, and we win, we lose, but we stay focused and go after our dreams.”

While Dern was jumping over numerous hurdles the last few months, she never lost sight of creating a meticulous game plan for Hill – something she hasn’t done for previous opponents. Fighting with “tunnel vision” in the past, Dern felt that her performances weren’t tailored for the UFC’s scoring format.

Going into fights with a “kill or be killed” mentality, Dern constantly searched for submissions but didn’t have a plan B if that failed. That single-minded approach allowed fighters to accumulate strikes, take control of the fight and ultimately win on the judges’ scorecards.