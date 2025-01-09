Mackenzie Dern Is Putting Her Lessons Into Action

Dern ripped off four consecutive wins to put herself in the thick of the crowded and talented Top 10 of the strawweight division and amassed a 7-4 record since fighting Ribas. Meanwhile, Ribas made her way into both the strawweight and flyweight rankings, going 5-4 (3-1 at strawweight) while testing herself against some of the best at 125 and 115 pounds.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Five years later, Dern and Ribas are different women, and the circumstances are different as well. No longer prospects, the battle-tested Top 10 contenders are hopeful a win on January 11 will kickstart a run toward the strawweight title picture. That’s not to say lessons weren’t learned and carried from their October 2019 clash, however.