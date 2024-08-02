Mackenzie Dern Hopes Maturation Equals Success

Since joining the roster in March 2018, Dern has built a reputation as a fighter on her otherworldly jiu jitsu, but also on her toughness and grit. Whether she can bring the fight down to her world on the mat or not, Dern is always moving forward, never quits on herself and doesn’t mind taking damage as long as she can dish out some of her own. However, after three losses in her last four fights, and particularly following her decision loss to former title challenger Amanda Lemos, she knew she needed to change her approach.

“It gave me confidence,” Dern said during her interview with UFC.com. “It really pushed me to find what's missing. I really think that the only thing that's missing is taking a little bit less damage, which indirectly is being calmer and seeing it. I think I was really able to see, ‘OK, I have what it takes to get to the belt.’”