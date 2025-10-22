Mackenzie Dern | Full Circle

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

While not everyone finds comfort and satisfaction in competing in familiar surroundings or returning to places where they’ve thrived before, every athlete is different, and anything that can put a competitor in a good headspace is welcomed. But it’s not just returning to the site of her win over Garcia that gives Dern a good feeling as she readies to compete in the first title fight of her MMA career.

When she opted to transition from Brazilian jiu jitsu to her current combat sport of choice, the now 32-year-old standout was simply dipping her toe in the waters, curious to see if she would enjoy the sport, and focused on representing jiu jitsu. A decade later, she’s developed as a fighter, navigated the ebb and flow of a career forged at the sport’s highest level, and finds herself on the precipice of adding another title to her resume.

“When I made the transition to MMA 10 years ago, I was doing it just to see if I would like it,” said Dern. “I really wanted to see if I did like it, how I can represent jiu jitsu on a bigger platform than just our community, and I thought the best way to give back to jiu jitsu was to be able to represent jiu jitsu in MMA, (similar to how) Royce Gracie won the very first UFC, you know?

“That was kind of my intention, and as the years started going, I went through pregnancy, I had my daughter, all of while being in the UFC, so I really grew inside the organization, with wins and losses and battles and broken noses.”