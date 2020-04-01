Mackenzie Dern Focused On Motherhood And Learning

So after Dern and her husband, pro surfer Wesley Santos, welcomed Moa into the world, Dern didn’t want to be sidelined too long, having already been out since her May 2018 submission win over Amanda Cooper.

“I took that same idea and I felt like that was the best for me with the UFC,” she said. “I could have waited longer, but if ring rust really exists, I wanted to get it out of the way now and not let it get too bad. And it was easy with my daughter being younger. She wasn't running around and everything; she just stayed in her car seat or with my husband and it wasn't so difficult. So we got the fight in and I did my best to prepare and I never felt more prepared, but you just have to be in there and fight and I felt good. I was happy with my performance.”

As for Moa, she’s nine months old now and is getting around just fine.

“She's walking,” said the proud mama. “I turn the corner and she's already right behind me. (Laughs) I say, ‘How did you get here so fast?’”

Moa also has her first gi, and considering that Dern was on the jiu-jitsu mats with her dad, BJJ great Wellington “Megaton” Dias, at three and competing at six, odds are pretty good that the youngest member of the family will be rolling soon enough.