Mackenzie Dern Aims To Secure Another Submission

“I’m coming in mean for this fight,” said Dern. “I know as I get higher in the ranks and I see how these girls are tough and how they’re not gonna just tap, I’m really gonna have to take the submission home.”

This attitude comes in the aftermath of Dern’s April bout with Tecia Torres, where the decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt scored the biggest win of her career, but it came via split decision, not by submission after she had Torres in trouble in the second round. The victory showed the continued evolution of Dern’s game and her ability to gut out a win, but she sees this weekend’s bout as an opportunity to remind Yan and the world just how dangerous she is if the fight hits the mat.

“I think Yan should really respect my skills,” Dern said. “It’s not a game, it’s not a place anyone wants to be, having fun down there. If you’re on the ground, it can be over fast.”

Then a smile, making one wonder just how the 29-year-old will bring out the mean when the Octagon door shuts, but considering that she’s putting her number five ranking on the line against Yan’s number six spot in the strawweight division, stakes are high in an ever-changing weight class.