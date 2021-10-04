Mackenzie Dern Is After Records And The Belt

“I’m so happy for the first main event. All the times I was signing the posters thinking one day my face will be here. So now I’m excited for this opportunity. It’s going to be really important to see what kind of numbers we bring in. Everything for my career is really important on this fight. Probably future contender, the next in line. So I’m really excited that all eyes will be on me for this fight. I’m thankful for the UFC to believe in this, to gamble on this right now. I’m definitely not going to let them - and the crowd - down.”

Dern has never been guilty of letting the crowd down. She’s on a four-fight win streak, three of which warranted Performance of the Night bonuses. On the strength of her jiu-jitsu mastery, main events were nearly a forgone conclusion when she entered the UFC back in 2018.

Don't Miss Any Of Saturday's Action On ESPN+

“I’m expecting a big war with Marina, of course because she’s Brazilian and has a lot of heart. I know she trains so hard. She’s on a good roll right now. She had a great fight with Michelle Waterson, with Amanda Ribas. She’s good at being the underdog; she comes in and throws everyone out of the way like, ‘Hey, I’m here.’ I know this is going to be a great fight. But I’m good under pressure, too. When people expect things, I’ll go in and show them even more. I don’t know if it will go all five rounds, but we’ll be ready to do a show for five rounds if it does.”

We caught up with Dern in Los Angeles, where she was wrapping up fight camp at RVCA Sport Training Center after working extensively with famed boxing coach Jason Parillo.

“I’ve been doing my camps here for the last year. I’m very happy. I’m in a great phase of my life and my career, it’s really going good.”

Most fighters say such things about most camps, but Dern is nearly glowing as she says it. Her expanded confidence is palpable.

“He’s such a great coach,” she said of Parillo. “He’s nominated best coach this year, so I’m really excited to be working with him. It’s crazy to see how in the dark I was with my striking. Now I’m starting to see MMA the same way I see jiu-jitsu. [In jiu-jitsu] I put my game, my style first. Push the pace. Set up submission. Now I’m understanding I can do that in striking, too. In boxing, you see where the people are going; you can make them go where you want to go. It’s not a bar fight.”