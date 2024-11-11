Mac Laursen Gunning For UFC Opportunity

“I like these challenges — they excite me and show what kind of dude I am,” he added. “I’m not afraid of no challenges and I’m not afraid of no man.”

In addition to wanting to prove himself as a fighter, being able to focus on his craft full time and eschew his 9-5 gig driving a forklift in a warehouse is another motivating factor for Laursen, but the biggest driving force is his father, who is currently battling lung cancer.

“He’s been doing good, thank you for asking,” began the Canadian prospect, providing an update on his dad’s condition. “He’s hanging there, being a true fighter, like he is. He’s in and out the hospital a bit, but he’s at home resting now, and he’s being the toughest fighter I know.

“My dad is the hardest working man I know, and I’m just trying to be a hard-working man just like him,” continued Laursen, who acknowledged that part of the reason he took this short-notice opportunity against Lainesse up a division was the unknown amount of time he has left with his father. “I want my dad to see me fight one more time, because I don’t know how long he’s gonna be around.”

All that urgency, combined with the opportunity to face a recent UFC veteran in his first fight since departing the Octagon made this an opportunity that was too good for Laursen to pass up, and one that adds to the tremendous sense of pride he feels for the path he’s chosen to take in pursuing his UFC dreams.

“I’m not taking an easy route to the UFC — I’m taking a hard route — and I’m proud of myself,” said the 7-1 finisher, who has won each of his last seven outings after dropping his professional debut. “The only way to show you belong in the big show is fighting these tough fights.