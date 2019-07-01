Lyman Good's Quest To Be Great

“I’ve been fighting for 15 years and it definitely takes some time to develop that,” he said. “Some people understand it right away, some people it takes them a while, but one thing that any fighter could attest to is that there’s an invisible aspect to fighting that is extremely important, and it’s your mindset and it’s your confidence going into a fight. Your mental skills are as important as your fighting skills sometimes. When it comes down to it, when you’re tired and you’re fatigued and you’ve got nothing left in you, it’s your mindset and your winning attitude that wins fights, not just your skill set.”

Good has been in those fights before. He’s won some, he’s lost some, but he never stopped swinging until either the horn sounded or the referee stepped in. That’s garnered Good a reputation as a blood and guts battler who will always be there as promised when he signs his name on the dotted line. He lives his life the same way, making the New Yorker the kind of guy you want on your side if the going gets tough. That may not have a title attached to it, but for Good, he doesn’t need one.

“It’s as good as any gold, trophy or medal because gold rusts and dissolves, but my heart and loyalty and me being there a hundred percent behind somebody to back them up no matter what is until the day I die,” he said. “I’ll carry that with me to the grave, and it’s a badge of honor because that’s what I live for and what makes me happy. I want to be that guy who would always help people, who always has their back and is known for their absolute loyalty. That’s me through and through.”