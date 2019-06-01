Luque's Surge Has Just Begun

The only man to get the better of him during his current scorching hot streak is surging contender Leon Edwards, who extended his own winning streak to eight two weeks ago with a unanimous decision win over Rafael Dos Anjos.

“The question of what more do I have to do in order to get a Top 15 opponent definitely crosses my mind sometimes,” said Luque. “But I’m ready to do anything and I’m ready to do everything the UFC wants me to do in order to get a top opponent, so I’m just going to keep focusing myself on training, going out there and performing the best as I can, as I always do.

“With my fighting style, I don’t think many people want to fight me at this point,” he added, pointing out the Catch-22 many up and coming talents run into once they finally arrive on the brink of contention. “I know it’s harder to get fights because of that, so I’ve just got to keep fighting until no one can say ‘no’ anymore.”

After originally being scheduled to face Top 15 fixture Neil Magny before the Elevation Fight Team member was scratched from the pairing, Luque was hoping that pushing his winning streak to five with a fifth consecutive finish would be enough to secure him a date with a ranked opponent this time around. Instead, he’s been paired off with Perry, who in some ways stands as Luque’s polar opposite in the push towards the top of the welterweight division.

Ever since he arrived in the UFC, the charismatic Perry has been a main card fixture.

“Outside of the Top 15, this is one of the best fights I could get,” Luque said of the pairing with Perry, taking the optimistic view of things, as always. “I think Perry has a big name, he has wins over big guys that used to be in the Top 15 and every time he gets in there, he puts on a show.

“I’m the same kind of guy, so I think this fight, everyone is going to have their eyes on it, and being the co-main event, I think that’s a big plus for me and a great fight.

“I’m not the kind of guy that is going to talk my way up,” added the multilingual Brazilian. “I’m going to show what I can do inside the cage and get what I deserve because of that, so I’m going to be patient and keep doing what I’m doing.”