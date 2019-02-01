Luque Talks Goals, Potential Ahead Of UFC Phoenix

UFC: How do you balance working on a better version of yourself and still maintaining a high level of confidence when you step into that Octagon?

VL: The thing is, I’m confident because of the work I do. I’m not confident just because I think I was born the way I was, so I know there’s a lot of work put into this, and for me to be where I am today, I have to work my ass off for that. I know every time I get into the Octagon, I’m facing another a human being like I am, so he can knock me out. I can be the guy with the lights out there and wake up and not know what happened. But at the same time, I know I can do that to my opponent, so I feel like we’re on an even playing field. He is the same as me, so I’m going to go in there, do my best and get the win.

UFC: You’ve talked about how you’ve used a sports psychologist. How has that helped you with your mental approach?

VL: Well in many areas. Not only in the fight specifically. That’s something we’ve worked a lot, so being in an intelligent mode during a fight, not emotional, but yet getting in there and doing what you got to do to win the fight. That’s a big point, and the work ethic. So once I’m back, after the fight, I take a week off, but that week off, I still have the mentality of I’m going to eat good stuff. I wasn’t a big dieter before. I’ll still eat a burger or whatever, but I’m still thinking of the goal is to be a champion, so I’m not just going to do whatever I want to do right now. I’m going to focus and keep myself always in good shape, and then once I get back into training, it’s about always getting to the gym and giving your best effort. Keeping out of injuries, but always giving all that your body can give, and all these kinds of things, that’s where the psychologist has helped a lot.

UFC: At the end of 2019, what position do you want to be in for your career?

VL: My goal is to be in the top 10. That’s where I want to be at the end of 2019.

