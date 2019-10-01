Luque Enjoying The Adventure To The Promise Land

“I think my career has always been like that,” Luque said. “I started really young and I had many plans as a young fighter. I planned to get to the UFC at the youngest age and maybe be the youngest champion, and I don’t have a chance to do any of that anymore. But I understood that everyone has their path. I don’t believe when I started that I was the most talented, but I definitely was the hardest working and the one that wanted to get to these dreams the most. And I think that’s what’s going to be my legacy. I’m gonna show people that it doesn’t matter if you’re the most talented or if you’re the guy who’s gonna get there quick. But if you keep pursuing your goal, keep working and be persistent, eventually you’re gonna get it. Nobody can stop you.”

Few have been able to stop Luque in recent years. In fact, no one has beaten him since Leon Edwards decisioned him in March 2017. In other words, this isn’t the same fighter he was back in those early UFC days. Today, if you put the words Vicente Luque and world champion in the same sentence, no one blinks. But one thing has never changed in Luque’s repertoire, and he says it never will.

“I’ve always been an aggressive fighter,” he said. “I’m intelligent, I’m technical, but whenever I see an opportunity, I’ll go after it. I’m not afraid to risk losing a position to try to submit somebody, I’m gonna try to knock my opponent out, and it’s always been like that. It’s my style and I like people to enjoy my fights. I don’t imagine myself trying to make a fight super safe and super boring. It’s not my way.”