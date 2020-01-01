Luke Sanders Preps Body And Mind For Vegas Return

He’s missed it, but since he needed the time off to heal up some injuries, the 34-year-old doesn’t look at the last 21 months as wasted time.

“I wouldn't say it was frustrating,” Sanders said. “I've been making sure to do what I needed to do to be fully prepared for when I do get back in there because there ain't no takebacks. It's kind of like a coming out party.”

It is in some ways, but as soon as the highlight video comes on to introduce Sanders and Maness to the folks watching at home, they’ll see the last performance of “Cool Hand Luke,” a second round knockout of former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao. It was the biggest win of Sanders’ career, and he admits that it’s much nicer returning off a win like that than a loss.

“Coming off that kind of win, you definitely want to make sure that the next time you keep that momentum rolling and you don't fall back because you're only as good as your last performance,” he said.