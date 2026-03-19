Luke Riley Was Meant To Be Here

“(Pressure) is part of life,” Riley told UFC.com. “I feel like it's just like not just fighters. Everyone has pressures to do (whether) that's a day job, a 9 to 5, a fighter. Whatever you may be, there's always pressures. If you have a family, if there's loads of pressures. But I feel like that's just something you've got to accept. It comes with life, pressure. So yeah, just it's one of them.”

Riley isn’t the most outspoken person, nor is he one to make a bunch of posts promoting himself on social media, although he is “trying to get on board with that.” He just loves to fight, and he picks that out as a reason why fight fans are gravitating toward him so early in his career.

“I leave it all in the cage,” he said. “Feel like I’m sort of like an old school throwback sort… I just love to fight, and so I feel like that's what people like about me. There's no gimmicks or ballocks. It's just: I get in the cage and do what I need to do.”

When it comes to actually fighting, Riley always says he is “emotionless,” so the pressure to live up to expectations and perform kickstarts his proverbial engine. That’ll come tenfold on March 21 when he competes in London’s O2 Arena, just a short train ride down from his home base in Liverpool.