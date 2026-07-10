Luke Riley | The Liverpool Standard

There are moments in every fighter’s journey that define where they are headed.
For Luke Riley, it wasn’t winning amateur boxing matches or hearing his name called by the UFC. It was the countless evenings spent changing clothes in the back of his mother’s car on the side of the motorway before racing into another training session.
Those sacrifices built the foundation for the undefeated Liverpudlian who now walks into UFC 329 carrying a 13-0 record and the confidence he belongs among the featherweight division’s rising stars.
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“I owe it all to my mom,” Riley told UFC.com. “She’d take me around the country, take me from school straight to the gym. I’d get changed in the car on the motorway. Without her, I’d be lost. I don’t know what I’d be doing.”
Riley wasn’t following in anyone’s footsteps. Combat sports weren’t a family tradition, but his mother simply decided to enroll him in Thai boxing when he was eight years old, setting in motion a career neither of them could have imagined.
Years later, after building a successful amateur boxing career, Riley woke up with a feeling he couldn’t ignore.
“I’m going to do MMA,” he remembered telling his longtime boxing coach.
The decision shocked those around him, but his coach immediately got to work, reaching out to trusted contacts throughout the mixed martial arts world. The answer came back unanimously: Next Generation MMA in Liverpool.
That recommendation changed everything.
Joe Rogan Interviews Conor McGregor And Max Holloway Ahead Of UFC 329
Today, Next Generation has become one of Europe’s premier gyms, packed daily with professional fighters, coaches and cameras following one of the UFC’s biggest stars, Paddy Pimblett. Riley has grown alongside that rise.
“The mats are packed all the time now,” Riley said. “There’s not a day where there isn’t a camera around. A lot of fighters have seen the success we’ve had and joined the gym. We’ve built such a strong team.”
No one has benefited from that environment more than Riley, who has become one of Pimblett’s most trusted training partners.
Throughout many of Pimblett’s recent camps, Riley has served as the primary sparring partner, replicating opponents and pushing the No. 6 lightweight through grueling rounds. While their preparations separated as UFC 329 approached, they continued feeding off each other’s intensity.
“Me and Paddy are sparring together a lot,” Riley said. “We’ve had our own sessions with the coaches for our fights, but we’ve bounced off each other, kept the energy high and the training intense.”
The week itself has become a full-circle moment.
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Four years ago, Riley sat in the crowd watching Pimblett compete in London. This week, the two share the spotlight on one of the biggest cards of the year, headlined by Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return.
Standing across from Riley on Saturday will be veteran featherweight Kai Kamaka III, whose 18-7-1 record makes him the most experienced opponent of Riley’s professional career.
The English prospect isn’t overlooking the challenge.
“Me and Kai are going to make a good fight,” Riley said. “He’s technically better than a lot of people I’ve fought. The matchmakers knew what they were doing.”
But respect doesn’t mean hesitation.
Riley believes one thing separates him from many undefeated prospects. He has already experienced adversity inside the cage.
“I’ve been wrestled. I’ve been nearly knocked out,” Riley said. “I’ve been down rounds and had to come back and win fights. People wonder how I’ll react when things get tough, but I already know because I’ve lived it.”
That confidence has only grown stronger after years of sharpening his skills alongside one of the UFC’s elite lightweights.
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When asked how he sees the fight unfolding, Riley didn’t hesitate.
“I feel like I’m going to be too quick, too smart,” he said before delivering the statement that has become his mentality entering UFC 329.
“There’s levels to this s***. I’m just a level above Kai.”
From changing clothes on the motorway before youth training sessions to becoming Paddy Pimblett’s primary sparring partner and earning a place on one of the biggest events of the year, every stop has prepared him for this moment.
Now, on the sport’s biggest stage, the undefeated featherweight has the opportunity to prove that the Liverpool standard is ready for the next level.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. The early prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.