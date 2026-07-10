Luke Riley | The Liverpool Standard

For Luke Riley, it wasn’t winning amateur boxing matches or hearing his name called by the UFC. It was the countless evenings spent changing clothes in the back of his mother’s car on the side of the motorway before racing into another training session.

Those sacrifices built the foundation for the undefeated Liverpudlian who now walks into UFC 329 carrying a 13-0 record and the confidence he belongs among the featherweight division’s rising stars.

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“I owe it all to my mom,” Riley told UFC.com. “She’d take me around the country, take me from school straight to the gym. I’d get changed in the car on the motorway. Without her, I’d be lost. I don’t know what I’d be doing.”

Riley wasn’t following in anyone’s footsteps. Combat sports weren’t a family tradition, but his mother simply decided to enroll him in Thai boxing when he was eight years old, setting in motion a career neither of them could have imagined.