Luke Fernandez | Savoring The Moment

“I’m proud of it, but I don’t think of it in terms of ‘I have to protect (my record)’ because I think that causes you to change your perspective on your gameplans and stuff, you’re almost trying to play it safe, and that’s not what I’m trying to do,” Fernandez said. “I’m gonna continue to learn, fight my fight, train the way I train, and by doing so — I think of it as ‘if I do the right things, that 0 should stay.’

“It’s not something I keep in the front of my mind where I have stay undefeated… It’s not something I focus on at all.”

Preview Every Bout On Saturday's Fight Card

The 30-year-old did all the right things heading into his Contender Series appearance last fall where he walked into the cage, landed a stiff jab, an overhand right, and a series of follow-up blows all within 15 seconds to earn the win and a contract.