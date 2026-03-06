Luke Fernandez | Savoring The Moment

Like every fighter with dreams of success at the highest level in the sport, Luke Fernandez frequently loses in the training room in order to give himself the best chance to succeed when it matters most. Thus far, the approach has paid off as the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate and light heavyweight newcomer has posted a perfect 6-0 mark as both an amateur and professional.
“I’m proud of it, but I don’t think of it in terms of ‘I have to protect (my record)’ because I think that causes you to change your perspective on your gameplans and stuff, you’re almost trying to play it safe, and that’s not what I’m trying to do,” Fernandez said. “I’m gonna continue to learn, fight my fight, train the way I train, and by doing so — I think of it as ‘if I do the right things, that 0 should stay.’
“It’s not something I keep in the front of my mind where I have stay undefeated… It’s not something I focus on at all.”
The 30-year-old did all the right things heading into his Contender Series appearance last fall where he walked into the cage, landed a stiff jab, an overhand right, and a series of follow-up blows all within 15 seconds to earn the win and a contract.
“That was a super-surreal feeling,” Fernandez said. “Being in the APEX in that type of atmosphere — small crowd, just my friends and family when it comes to people watching me, supporting me — and experiencing that in that type of fashion, it was like that weight off my shoulders of doing what I set out to do… It felt like I finally started to get a little payoff of the work I’ve been putting in, and it’s good to see. It was really cool to celebrate that with my close circle and my coaches, and then get back to work, using that to motivate me for the debut, which is now here.”
While the biggest part of the experience comes when he strolls to the Octagon and steps in against Rodolfo Bellato to kick off this weekend’s fight card, the totality of competing in the UFC for the first time is a piece most miss when considering the challenges of a UFC debut.
Although the promotion does an exceptional job of scheduling everything out and helping athletes navigate fight week, the shift from competing on the regional circuit to competing in the UFC is significant and comes with a lot more responsibilities.
After a hectic day on Wednesday, Fernandez admitted there are some new pieces to the puzzle to navigate, but that all-in-all, it’s been a cool experience.
“I would say the whole media part of it is definitely new to me, but cool, and doing my training and cut at the PI is definitely an eye-opening experience and makes things a little easier because they help you with nutrition and all of that,” he said. “It’s been a lot of different little things I have to do, but at the end of it, I would say it’s making things easier and seems more streamlined by the UFC, which makes it move by quicker and makes everything easier on the fighters.
“I feel like it’s still one of those things that is new and I’m trying to live in the moment, soak it all in and enjoy each day that goes by because you only get one debut.”
Before he can handle business inside the Octagon this weekend, Bruce Buffer will introduce him, which is an additional touchstone that newcomers can never quite prepare for, but one he’s eagerly awaiting.
“Not a lot of people get to experience that, especially on a card like this,” Fernandez said. “So, for my debut, I can’t be anything but thankful and just try to take full advantage of this opportunity and make a name for myself.”
As for the man standing across from him, Fernandez recognizes the threats and challenges that Bellato presents but is confident he’ll be able to find a way to show the skills that carried him to this level.
“I think he’s a very aggressive fighter, loves to come forward. He’s got power, good stamina for a light heavyweight,” he said. “I think he’s gonna be game. I think he’s gonna be in there looking to make it scrappy and keep the pressure on… But I do think there are some holes, and I think that me capitalizing on those holes, pushing the pace on him, making it a gritty fight is what’s going to make it an interesting battle. I think the matchmakers saw that and it’s gonna be the most telling part of this fight: who gets to their game, gets the other on the back foot and implements their gameplan better.”
Naturally, the undefeated newcomer is confident he’ll be the one to control things, and when he thinks about his debut, he has a dream-scenario in mind.
“Ideally, I’m getting a great finish with some clean technique and walking away with a bonus from my debut at T-Mobile Arena,” Fernandez said.
All that’s left to do now is to go out and make it happen.
