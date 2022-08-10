Lukasz Brzeski's Moment Is Finally Here

“Since the beginning, I knew that I’d get only one chance to get to the UFC and that made that fight the most important moment of my life,” said the Polish heavyweight. “I wanted to make everything perfect, and be prepared; in the best shape of my life.

“Unfortunately, I got COVID, my opponent changed two times, and my training camp was really bad.”

Originally slated to compete on August 31, Brzeski finally stepped into the cage at the UFC APEX opposite Dylan Potter two weeks later, and he looked good from the outset. Standing six-foot-four with a solid reach, Brzeski used his length and showcased the full array of skills in his arsenal, out-landing Potter on the feet, flashing some slick takedowns, and controlling things when they hit the deck, dealing with everything the American threw his way in return.

After two solid rounds of work, Brzeski really took over in the third.

He stung Potter with a right hand that made him panic-wrestle less than a minute into the frame and never let off from there. He stayed in Potter’s grill, constantly chipping away from range and landing short shots in the clinch before eventually dumping him to the canvas. From there, Brzeski softened Potter up until he could attack a rear-naked choke, cinching up the hold without any hooks and securing the finish with just over a minute remaining in the round.

His effort was enough to impress UFC President Dana White, who awarded Brzeski a contract.