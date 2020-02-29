Peña "Just Can't Help But Be Luis"

“But at the same time, people are asking me about it that follow the sport. They want to know, and it’s not like I don’t want to get into it or anything. It’s the juggle of being in the public eye and not putting my family there if they don’t want to. The more people hear the story and see who I am—same with my family who is just starting to get to know me—it allows them to see a side of me that you normally wouldn’t.”

“As open and as easy to talk to as I am in interviews,” he continues, “you’d be surprised, in more emotionally tense situations, I can shut down and be very hard to talk to. So through them being able to see all this stuff, I imagine that they’re learning things about me that they wouldn’t by just talking to me. At the same time, it’s allowed them to understand that I’m just a genuine dude, so the stuff you’re going to see out there is just who I am. I can’t help it. I just can’t help but be Luis.”

Just being Luis has already paid dividends in his young UFC career, where he’s just as versatile and feared inside the Octagon as he is enigmatic and approachable outside of it.

“One of the biggest guys in the division,” explains UFC President Dana White, excitement in his voice. “This guy is 6’ 3”. He has nasty range. He’s a great striker, but he’s even better on the ground.”

It’s that well-rounded skill set that the lightweight looked to sharpen with a recent move to Florida’s juggernaut American Top Team.