Luis Pena Looking to Impress Newfound Family

Pena’s biological father, whom he met a couple months after his UFC debut, lives in Norfolk and is a captain at the nearby Naval base, according to Pena. Accompanying him will be a “bunch of my other family,” who are going to watch and meet Pena for the first time.

“It’s not a lot of pressure,” Pena said. “But I can’t lie. It’s like I was telling my girlfriend last night, meeting my little brother, I don’t want him to think I’m lame or anything. Those are the kinds of things that are going through my mind, but I’m hoping it’s like every other fight, where by the time I get there, it’s just time to go.”

When it is time to go, Pena surely won’t have any trouble displaying the dynamic, entertaining fighting style that endears him to UFC fans. His 3-2 record is evident of a fighter looking to find consistency in himself and in his training to pay dividends (though his last fight against Matt Frevola was a razor-close split decision loss), but if his words are true, it seems like he found a new home in Florida and ATT.

Pena seemed equally excited about his upcoming fight and meeting one family member in particular: his biological younger brother. The two met at a dinner set up by his biological father, and while it didn’t go without its bumps, it was the start of a relationship Pena hopes to develop into something substantial.