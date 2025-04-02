Luis Gurule's Power Of Intention

The trio, under the tutelage of Clay Matza, have come together since their departure from the Factory X gym, and they’re all starting to see the fruits of their labor. That’s been especially true since Gurule earned his place on the UFC roster.

“It's just made everything more intense because my mindset's always been that the goal isn't just to get to the UFC, it's to get to the UFC and thrive and succeed and eventually get that belt on my waist,” he said. “So, if anything, there's been more pressure, more intensity, more focus on this camp than I've ever had. And constantly having that intention every day has made me a hundred percent better coming into this fight. And this feels like a full cumulative effort for our new team. This is our first fight camps with everybody together in unison.”

RELATED: Fight By Fight Preview

You can’t help but think that with the difference between his eight days of prep for Piccininni and his full camp for Osbourne that we’re on track to seeing the version of the 31-year-old we saw on the regional scene, where he built a 9-0 record with six finishes. It was there that the former Fury FC champion made his bones and began waiting for that call from the UFC.

“There were talks about Contender Series back after I beat (Carlos) Lozoya, which was my fourth pro fight,” Gurule recalls. “I finished him and they're like, ‘Oh, maybe we can get you on Contender Series.’ So ever since I was 4-0, people were saying, ‘Yeah, we think we can get you in on short notice or we think we might be able to get you on Contender Series.’ So, after every fight, sometimes it gets discouraging, but, at some point, you just have to tell yourself that I'm going to do whatever it takes to become undeniable. And so I won that last one (against Jacob Silva last September), submitted a really gritty, tough guy, and so, after that, I was like, man, I don't think I'm going to get on Contender Series since the last episode's two weeks away. But I definitely think that I'm going to be up for a short notice fight. So I was like, I'm going to give myself two weeks to be happy, enjoy life. And then I'll get back to it. And, of course, right at the end of my two weeks…”