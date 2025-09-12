Luis Gurule: 'I'm A Future Title Contender'

For his second UFC appearance this Saturday in San Antonio, Luis Gurule has very specific plans for his fight against Jesus Aguilar…and beyond.
“I want to be able to put on a performance,” said Gurule. “I want to show everybody that I'm one of the best guys coming up in the division and that I'm a future title contender, and that's my whole goal for this. Hopefully, I get the win. Hopefully, I can rattle off a few more by the end of the year, but the biggest thing I want people to take away from this is that I'm a future title contender.”
Wait. It’s September. How is he going to “rattle off a few more” by the end of 2025?
“I know it's September,” he laughs. “I'm going to pull a Hernandez. I want some short notice fights. Give me two after this.”
That Hernandez is his teammate Alexander Hernandez, who is following up his first-round win over Chase Hooper last month with a bout against Diego Ferreira this weekend. It’s how this Colorado squad, which also includes Brandon Royval, is built. And while the name of the team changes weekly, the philosophy never wavers. This is a team of fighters, and Gurule (who is calling his squad Los Chupacabras this week) loves it. And having Hernandez going through fight week and the weight cut with him is an understated benefit.
“I think it does make it a little easier,” said Gurule. “You got that camaraderie and we're already such a small team. We're together every day, we're training every day. Now it’s just making sure we're both dialed in and we're both mentally prepared because the physical part, that's easy. Mentally, I think being able to help each other in that way is super important.”
Hernandez picking up a big win was great for the team, and so was Royval’s Fight of the Night performance against Joshua Van in June. It made the summer easier for Gurule as he dealt with the aftermath of the first loss of his pro career to Ode’ Osbourne in April.
“I wanted to get back into it right away and things just didn't line up,” Gurule said. “This was the first opportunity I had, so I spent a lot of time talking to them. Obviously, that was my first loss against Ode’, so trying to figure out just how to deal with it seemed so much. I've lost before in other sports with wrestling and stuff, and I just made a big deal about it in my head. But having Royval and Hernandez, and I talked to (Cory) Sandhagen a bit about it, it's not the end of the world and as long as you're taking stuff from it and getting better from it, what does it matter? Fifty percent of people go out there and lose. So if it's you, it's you. But as long as I put on a great performance, I don't really care. So it kind of helps alleviate any ‘pressure’ that you put on yourself. Look at Brandon's fight. Brandon lost his last fight, but it really seemed like he won. He's never been more popular, and honestly, he's still right there for the title shot. So yeah, it helps so much just being in that environment with these guys who have been in the UFC, and I'm just happy to be there around them and seeing them and having them push me every day.”
So no sitting in a dark room with sunglasses on for a week?
“Not a dark room for 10 days, but it was a bit rough,” said Gurule, who took the loss hard like you expect a fighter to, then dusted himself off and got back to work, knowing that, in this sport, you’re only as good as your most recent fight, and on Sunday morning, he expects people to look at Saturday’s performance as the one to judge him on.
“The division's such a fast-paced division,” said the 31-year-old flyweight. “You rattle off a couple wins, you're right back in it. So yeah, I'm just prepared to put on a great performance, and losing kind of helped me fall back in love with the sport, too. It's kind of hard coming back right after a loss; everything hurts, and you're like, I don't even want to see you guys. But everyone's been so great about it and it makes you fall back in love with the basics and just going back to the base, chopping wood and carrying water and doing all those things.”
