Ludovit Klein: ‘I Know That I’m A Better Fighter’

This Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font, Klein faces Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Ignacio Bahamondes. The Chilean impressed in the world’s most intense job interview by finishing Contender Series opponent Edson Gomez by front kick in the second round.

After dropping a split decision in his debut, Bahamondes earned a Performance of the Night bonus with another head kick knockout, this time against The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 contestant Roosevelt Roberts. Two more wins later, Bahamondes has proven he’s a dangerous proposition for any lightweight contender.

The first thing you’ll notice when looking at Saturday’s tale of the tape is the height discrepancy. Klein stands at 5-foot-7 and his opponent Bahamondes is listed at 6-foot-1. While being the shorter athlete does not mean Klein is at an immediate disadvantage, he spent the majority of his training sparring taller athletes and working on footwork to help deal with the size difference.

“I think my movement is better; I did a lot of work on this,” Klein said. “It’s going to be a very important [aspect] of this next fight. My opponent is a good striker. I think I’m a very good striker, too, so it will be a good fight for the fans.”

“I must show what I know, and I know I’m a better fighter than Ignacio Bahamondes. He’s very good. He’s a very tough fighter, but every fighter in the UFC is tough. I prepared very well; I think I’m in the best shape of my career and I believe that I’ll show it in the fight.”