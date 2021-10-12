Ludovit Klein Can't Live Without Competition

A landlocked nation bordered by Poland to the north, Ukraine to the east, Hungary to the south, and Austria to the west, Slovakia has a population of roughly 5.46M, and Klein feels an immense responsibility to represent each and every one of them whenever he makes the walk to the UFC cage, as he’ll do again Saturday against Nate Landwehr.

“It’s my biggest dream came true,” he said of being the first Slovak fighter on the UFC roster. “I want to show the world that such a small country like Slovakia can have fighters on the biggest stage, at the highest level, and can meet the best in the cage.”

Watch UFC Fight Night On ESPN+

The 26-year-old featherweight thrilled his home nation and legions of fight fans in his promotional debut, finishing durable New Zealand native and City Kickboxing representative Shane Young in just 76 seconds; a crisp head kick starting the finishing sequence.

Klein missed the divisional limit for the short notice pairing by five pounds, which rankled Young, his camp, and many observers, but he had no issues on the scale in his sophomore appearance earlier this year when he had ample time to ready for his bout with recent Ultimate Fighter winner Mike Trizano.

Unlike the bout with Young seven months earlier on Fight Island, things did not go Klein’s way in May, as the American wrestler claimed a debated unanimous decision win, ending Klein’s eight-fight winning streak in the process.