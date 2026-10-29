Lucia Szabová | ‘The Silent Killer’ Is Ready To Make Some Noise

Slovakia’s Lucia Szabová is now a UFC fighter, and the undefeated flyweight is excited to showcase her skills on the biggest stage in the sport.
Szabova opens up the UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan card at Meta APEX as she takes on Tainara Lisboa in a flyweight matchup, and the 28-year-old admits she’s excited to make the walk for her UFC debut.
“I feel really good. Everything is going in the way it should be,” she told UFC.com.
“It's really exciting, because everything is new. So for me, it's like a celebration every day. Everything is hyped!”
Szabova’s MMA ascent has been a rapid one, but she didn’t step into the cage completely green, as she explained.
“I started with judo when I was young. Then, when I was teenager, I moved to Muay Thai, and from that, I tried MMA,” she explained.
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“Actually, I was thinking it's not for me. But after one fight, I realized it's exactly what I want to do. And that's how it came to this point. I started with MMA, I think, eight years ago.
“Because it was too brutal for me. Like I never thought I could beat somebody on the ground and finish girls. But when I tried, I figured it out. It's very creative, and it's really an art for me because you have to control your mind, your body. You have to be present, so it's really an art for me.
“I started competing in judo really young, so I got experience, and then I moved to Muay Thai, and I had like 50 fights. In Europe I was known, and they offered me straight away an MMA fight. It was easy for me.”
That first pro MMA fight came in August of 2019, and by the end of her 11th, she’d become a two-division champion in one of the biggest promotions in Europe.
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In August 2025, Szabova finished Norway’s former IMMAF medalist Cecilie Bolander in the first round to capture the promotion’s inaugural bantamweight title. Then, in April this year,, Szabova returned, cut an additional 10 pounds, and TKO’d Leidiane Fernandes in the third round to add the flyweight belt to her collection.
Those two title wins elevated Szabova’s stock, but it was her victory over former UFC vet Lucie Pudilova that eventually secured her chance this weekend as she swaps OKTAGON for the Octagon.
“[The offer] was straight away, after my last fight with Lucie Pudilova,” she explained.
“She was in the UFC, and because of this win, I earned the chance to step in the UFC, and I’m thankful for [my coach] Renato Subotic. He made it happen. So yeah, now it's time.”
Unlike some fighters who arrive in the UFC with no experience of big events, Szabova is used to competing in front of huge, sold-out arenas, and she hopes her experience of competing in fights of real significance, in front of huge crowds, will help her make the transition to the UFC’s Octagon. Most importantly, it’s given her the confidence that she’s ready to make that step up.
“I think I got a lot of experience in OKTAGON,” she said.
Twelve fights as a professional – I never did amateur fights – and I fought tough opponents, [including] former UFC fighters. So I really think I belong here, and now, I want to show everyone that it's my time, and I want to prove that I belong in the UFC.
Szabova confirmed that she’ll be competing at 125 pounds in the UFC, citing her physical advantages in the lighter weight classes as the primary factor in her decision.
“I fought at bantamweight because it was easy to make the weight, and most of the girls in Europe were bantamweights, and it was really hard to find opponents for me,” he explained.
“But, once I tried flyweight, I figured out that for me it’s a big advantage. I'm tall, I'm big, faster, and for me, it makes sense to take this advantage.”
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Szabova prepared for her UFC debut in Sydney, Australia, under the watchful eye of head coach Renato Subotic, and training alongside Serbian UFC newcomer Nina Milosevic, who earned a Performance of the Night bonus in her debut victory in August.
“It was very good camp,” said Szabova.
“Experienced women there. Nobody makes camp like this. So I think I am prepared to the detail, every detail.”
While Szabova had a successful camp, she revealed that her preparation was very much focused on her own skills, rather than combating those of her opponent.
“To be honest, I really don't think much about my opponents. I just focus on myself,” she explained.
“I know she's experienced. She's older and she has a Muay Thai background, so that suits me a lot. But I really don't care much about her. I just focus on myself. Every fight, I do like this.”
Szabova arrives as the first Slovakian female fighter in the UFC, and she’s determined to make an impact. With a fighting style that prioritizes finishes, “The Silent Killer” plans on making some noise in the 125-pound division by her technical prowess and forward aggression to go all the way to the top.
“I always fight with my heart, and I always do 100 percent, and I always go for the finish – always. So that's what you should expect: the finish.
“Every fight, I just want to flow. You have to do what you feel, what you see. So, I just react in real time.
“I worked really hard for this moment, and for me, it's a great opportunity in my life. And I [plan to] take this opportunity and prove to everyone that I can win this fight, and also I can [also] win other fights and go for the title.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+ in the United States.