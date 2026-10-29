Lucia Szabová | ‘The Silent Killer’ Is Ready To Make Some Noise

Szabova’s MMA ascent has been a rapid one, but she didn’t step into the cage completely green, as she explained.

“I started with judo when I was young. Then, when I was teenager, I moved to Muay Thai, and from that, I tried MMA,” she explained.

SATURDAY'S CARD: Fight By Fight Preview

“Actually, I was thinking it's not for me. But after one fight, I realized it's exactly what I want to do. And that's how it came to this point. I started with MMA, I think, eight years ago.

“Because it was too brutal for me. Like I never thought I could beat somebody on the ground and finish girls. But when I tried, I figured it out. It's very creative, and it's really an art for me because you have to control your mind, your body. You have to be present, so it's really an art for me.