Lucas Almeida Welcomes The Journey

The Brazilian featherweight competed on Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series, landing on the wrong side of a decision loss to then-unbeaten Mexican prospect Daniel Zellhuber in a competitive, entertaining fight. He returned to Brazil, successfully defending his Jungle Fight featherweight title, and then received the call to the Octagon seven months later, registering a third-round knockout win over Mike Trizano.

“It meant that I overcame a lot of obstacles,” Almeida said when asked about his debut appearance last year. “I was extremely happy that I was able to defeat a former TUF champion who had never been knocked out before and also felt accomplished for performing all the techniques that I had trained so hard. Mission accomplished.”

Since then, however, it’s been an adventure getting to this weekend’s sophomore appearance against Pat Sabatini.

He was scheduled to compete last October in Abu Dhabi against Zubaira Tukhugov, but the fight was scuttled when the Russian veteran dealt with complications during his weight cut and was forced to withdraw.