Lucas Alexander Finally Faces Off Against Jacob Kilburn

Alexander explains that he simply wasn’t familiar with Kilburn at the time, but his name has been on his radar ever since. And while he’s watched Kilburn make two trips to the UFC Octagon, he thought the matchup was likely gone forever.

“I know he’s trying to make his way back to the UFC and I’m trying to go there for the first time,” Alexander said. “I kind of know he likes to strike, he has a good base for the fight, he’s a tough kid, young too, I think he’s like 25-26. I know he’s a good fighter and a tough kid, it’s going to be a good fight.”

Subscribe to UFC Fight Pass Today!

Kilburn vocally scoffs at the idea that Alexander has improved enough to defeat him two years later, but Alexander has detailed reasons why he’ll be too much for Kilburn.