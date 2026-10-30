Luana Santos | Right Place, Right Time

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“I love being there. I love being close to my family, my friends. We’ve got an amazing team, and we're in constant communication. We’ve assembled a team for camp and to train together. It's really truly a family. Also, it's in Portuguese – my English is not that great. So I’m just happy that we’ve got everybody together there, and I'm happiest when I’m in Brazil.”

Santos arrived in the UFC back in August of 2023 and reeled off three wins in the space of 11 months, with a first-round TKO finish of Juliana Miller, a unanimous decision over Stephanie Egger, and a first-round rear-naked choke of Mariya Agapova. But that forward momentum took a knock when she was defeated by Casey O’Neill at UFC 305 in August 2024.

Santos returned in May last year with a second-round finish of Tainara Lisboa, then finished the year with a unanimous decision victory over Melissa Croden as she regained her momentum once again. Then, in June this year, she added the 11th win of her career with a unanimous decision win over Karol Rosa.

“When we come into the UFC, that's what we want. We want progress. We want to get the wins. We want to string them together. We want to get better and have better shots,” she said.