Luana Santos | Right Place, Right Time

Luana Santos is in top form, and has found her comfort zone as she looks to press her claims for a shot at the undisputed UFC women’s bantamweight title.
After a stint living and training in Las Vegas, Santos is now back home in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and said that feeling more at home is helping contribute to her impressive performances.
Watch All The Action Saturday On Paramount+
“I am very happy to be there,” she explained.
“I've always said that I didn't like living here. It was great to actually get close to the organization to establish myself here, to add new things, and new skills and people. But going back [to Sao Paulo] is where I'm the happiest.
“I love being there. I love being close to my family, my friends. We’ve got an amazing team, and we're in constant communication. We’ve assembled a team for camp and to train together. It's really truly a family. Also, it's in Portuguese – my English is not that great. So I’m just happy that we’ve got everybody together there, and I'm happiest when I’m in Brazil.”
Santos arrived in the UFC back in August of 2023 and reeled off three wins in the space of 11 months, with a first-round TKO finish of Juliana Miller, a unanimous decision over Stephanie Egger, and a first-round rear-naked choke of Mariya Agapova. But that forward momentum took a knock when she was defeated by Casey O’Neill at UFC 305 in August 2024.
Santos returned in May last year with a second-round finish of Tainara Lisboa, then finished the year with a unanimous decision victory over Melissa Croden as she regained her momentum once again. Then, in June this year, she added the 11th win of her career with a unanimous decision win over Karol Rosa.
“When we come into the UFC, that's what we want. We want progress. We want to get the wins. We want to string them together. We want to get better and have better shots,” she said.
“So I put three straight wins when I started. I think you've seen my first contract, and that's one of the things that came after that. It was my first loss, and I was talking to my manager about this. Sometimes it's better to have a loss at the right time than a win at the wrong time. So I think that helped me center, helped me focus, and that's what you want when you come in here.
“I also had three wins against three tough opponents, and that's what I'm aiming for – to just have better opponents every time, have better shots, because I'm looking for that title. That's my aim. That's what I train for.
Fight By Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
“I want to continue to be in this organization. I want to continue to establish myself and have the title shot, because I do think I'm getting closer to that, and that's what I aim for – to get that money, to get opportunities, and get that belt.”
Now riding a three-fight win streak, Santos finds herself sitting fourth in the Meta UFC Rankings, and on Saturday, October 31, she faces one of the most experienced opponents of her career as she takes on Yana Santos.
Yana is ranked two spots below Luana, in sixth, but has a wealth of experience under her belt, including prior matchups with former champions Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, and Miesha Tate, and is returning to action with similar championship aspirations to Luana herself.
“Yana's a really experienced opponent. She's been doing this for a while. But I do feel that I'm experienced [too],” she said.
RELATED: Yana Santos Ready To Shine
“I'm only 26, but I've been doing this my entire life. That's what I like to do. That's what I've been doing, and I can't see myself doing anything else but fighting, and I know that I bring different things to the table.
“I know that she is a striker at heart, but my striking has gotten so much better. So many different skills have been brought to the table recently.
“I'm getting better every single time. I'm ready for this, and I do think that it's an opponent that I can beat to continue on my path to where I want [to be]. I'm really excited about this, really excited about this fight, and really excited about the win that I can get on Saturday.”
The matchup itself offers a fascinating clash of styles. Luana’s strong judo base and takedown ability makes her dangerous at close quarters, but that up-close danger is also where Yana shines, via her Muay Thai clinch. It means both fighters will likely want to engage, and the result could hinge on which athlete wins that inside battle.
BUY TICKETS: UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan | UFC 334 | UFC 335
Luana said she’s ready to outbattle her opponent, regardless of whether it’s on the feet or on the ground, and that she’s prepared for both eventualities accordingly.
“MMA can be very surprising, and the fight can go anywhere. And I do feel that I'm ready for anything,” she said.
“Yes, there's a possibility that I could be using [her Muay Thai clinch] for a takedown. You've got to feel the fight a little bit, too. Maybe right within the first minute of the fight, she can come towards me, and it's a matter of decision-making. So she can maybe come at me, and at that moment, I may employ a takedown. I may just see the opportunity to bring her down.
“But if she wants to get into a banger in a striking battle, let's go at it. I'm ready. As I said, it's MMA. I’m very prepared for this. I've trained a lot for this. I am an MMA fighter, and I'm ready to take her on, no matter what.”
RELATED: Saturday's Rising Stars
The fight offers a chance for Santos to further establish her credentials as a potential title challenger at 135 pounds. But the Brazilian admitted that the division feels a little in limbo at the moment, with the rest of the weight class all waiting for the resolution of the upcoming title fight between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes in order to kick-start the championship chase once again.
While she can’t control matters playing out elsewhere in the division, Santos knows that she can ensure she’s perfectly placed to challenge for the title in 2027, and to do that, she needs to claim a big win over Yana Santos on Saturday night.
Stay In The Know With Our Free UFC Newsletter
“I think things are messy right now, and especially messy at the top,” said Santos.
“I think all of us are kind of waiting to see what happens between Kayla and Amanda. We also have other fighters in front of me who have strung together some pretty good consecutive wins. You have Eilin [Perez] coming up on seven straight wins. Jocelyne [Edwards] has five or six wins, as well.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+ in the United States.