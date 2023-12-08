Luana Santos: ‘I Want People To Fear Me’

“I had a dream debut,” Santos said. “I had such a long time to prepare. I envisioned this a lot. I envisioned getting myself a knockout, something that I’ve never done before. I’ve had TKOs [as an] amateur, but nothing like this in professional [MMA].

RELATED: Song vs Gutierrez Main Event Breakdown | Song Does Not Have Time To Waste | Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“I trained so hard; I had 10 weeks to prepare, and I kept telling myself the entire time that I was going to knock her out. The fight was good, I felt the matchmaking was great and, again, I envisioned it from beginning to end. It felt like a dream come true.”

This Saturday, at UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez, Santos takes on a few new challenges. Santos learned just three weeks ago that Stephanie Egger would be stepping in on relatively short notice to fight this Saturday. Not only that, but Santos, whose last four bouts were all fought at flyweight, would move up to bantamweight for this matchup.