Luana Santos | Happy And Dangerous

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“That last fight was crazy,” Santos recalled. “The camp for the fight was so stressful, not only because of the fight cancellations and the fight itself, but I had so much stuff going on in my personal life that people close to me asked me all the time, ‘How were you able to keep focus on the fight? How did you fight, because you had so much stuff happening while you were in camp for Melissa, and you still fought.’ … I tell them, ‘That's my dream.’ Every time I step in the Octagon, I'm making my dream come true. That's what I'm here for. That's what I'm always searching for. So, being in the Octagon makes me happy, (and) I knew that I needed to be there to put an end to everything that happened in the camp.”

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After a stress-filled build-up to the Croden fight, things have, by contrast, been far smoother and more relaxed for Santos this time around. She may have been preparing for the highest-ranked opponent of her career to date, but she managed to complete her fight camp in a much calmer state of mind.



“This time, it was just the happiest camp ever,” she admitted. “Everybody has been messaging me this week, like, ‘Oh, you look so happy, even though you're cutting weight. It's fight week, you're not stressed. How come?’ And I tell them, ‘Everything has worked out perfectly this time, everything has been on point. I couldn't be happier.’ … It's a dream come true for me just being here. Every time that I come, every time, every interview, every wake-up, every fight, it's all that I ever wanted. So, I'll always be happy to be here.”

With Santos feeling much happier with life in general, it means she can step into the Octagon without any external worries or distractions. Working on her mental approach to the sport has also been one of her big growth areas, as she explained.