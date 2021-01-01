Luana Pinheiro Sharpens Her Weapons For UFC Debut

Though some might believe the impact of having familiarity with everything that transpires during Fight Week and what it’s like to make the walk to the Octagon is overstated, speak to enough competitors about that initial trek to the UFC cage and most will tell you that it hits a little different.

Regional shows don’t come with the same obligations as competing on the biggest stage in the sport — there aren’t usually poster signings and media sessions, outfitting appointments, photo shoots, or early morning weigh-ins streamed live and covered with greater detail than many of the smaller shows that propelled these athletes onto the UFC radar in the first place.

Knowing how things work, having positive experiences venturing from the dressing rooms to the Octagon inside the APEX can all build a sense of comfort and calm that many debuting fighters don’t get the opportunity to enjoy.

That experience can be invaluable, especially given that Pinheiro’s road to the Octagon took a detour.

She and Markos were originally slated to compete at UFC 260, two weeks after Nicolau’s return engagement, but the Canadian veteran was removed from the card due to COVID protocols and the bout was rescheduled for this weekend.