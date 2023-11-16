Luana Pinheiro Hopes To Honor Father In Her Fight

Ribas has been in and around the strawweight and flyweight rankings for the last handful of years and endeared herself to fans quickly between her action-forward style and infectious personality. The fellow 30-year-old has struggled for consistency, however, splitting her last six fights.

After Pinheiro didn’t fight for all of 2022, she is looking at a quiet breakout year if she gets past Waterson-Gomez and Ribas In back-to-back outings. While fighting a fellow countrywoman isn’t ideal, Pinheiro isn’t looking at Ribas as anything else other than her next opponent and the next rung on the ultra-competitive ladder.

“I think we will be able to represent Brazil in a very, very good way,” Pinheiro said. “I think a lot of people are going to see that. We have the utmost respect for each other. You can’t avoid it. We're going to put on a show on Saturday.”

When she makes the walk in the UFC APEX on November 18, Pinheiro believes she will feel the emotions of the moment but also remain focused on the task at hand. Her hope is to show everyone the work she put in since her last appearance, to show a high work rate and prove she is one of the best in the world. The weight on her shoulders is a little heavier, sure, but it is one she hopes to carry with pride and honor, one that continues to make her father proud each time she competes.