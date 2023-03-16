Luana Carolina Wants To Show She Evolved

Luana Carolina of Brazil poses for a portrait after her victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

“Dread” doesn’t shy away from the disappointment from her last loss, but she also knows that’s just the fight game. A loss is just that: one loss on the record. Nothing more; nothing less.

Like with any loss, Carolina learned from it and intends on showing that growth against Wood. It’s not the first time she has had to come back from a difficult defeat. Her other setback in the Octagon came by way of a brutal kneebar submission from Ariane Lipski, and, after 10 months out of action, Carolina responded with a pair of wins over Poliana Botelho and Loopy Godinez in 2021.

“What makes me want to come back is to fix my mistakes and show that everybody can change and evolve,” Carolina said. “That’s what I’m going to show Saturday.”

Wood, like McCann, is a crowd favorite anywhere she competes, and the London fans love backing anyone from the UK. That environment likely won’t shake Carolina, though, who seemed to relish the energy during her last fight week.

She joked that she always happens to be on the other side in the eyes of the fans, even when she fought Priscila Cachoeira in Brazil at UFC 237. In other words, this is all regular to her.