Luana Carolina Relishes Spoiler Role

“Eating fish and chips,” she exclaims. “I need to do that once the fight is done. I love chips. I’m really happy to be here in London.”

Sounds delicious, but right now the English delicacy is a still a daydream as the Brazilian focuses on getting her weight down to the women’s flyweight limit for her main card contest vs Molly McCann at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall this Saturday.

After a couple years in a global pandemic, fighting in spectator-free buildings and confined otherwise largely to her hotel room, being in England now somehow feels like a welcome march towards a sort of normalcy.

“The energy is completely different when you fight with a crowd. So I’m really excited. Even if the crowd isn’t on my side, that’s great for the fight itself.”

The crowd at O2 Arena will most assuredly not be on her side this Saturday. Carolina is scheduled to face “Meatball” Molly McCann, the First Lady of British MMA. A crowd-favorite all across Europe, McCann’s pop when she walks out is among the biggest for any UFC fighter anywhere. But Carolina isn’t worried about who they’re rooting for, she just wants that singular electricity that only comes from a live audience. She’s used to adverse reactions, even when she fights in Brazil.

“In my last fight in Vegas, I said I wanted my next fight to be in Europe and that’s what happened,” she says excitedly. “My manager called Mick [Maynard] to talk about the matchup and they said it’d be here.”

“When I fought in Rio, the crowd was also against me because Priscila Cachoeira was the hometown fighter,” she laughs. “But having a crowd is great. It’s really different. I think that was one of my best fights. Even if the crowd isn’t on my side, at least we’ll have the fans there and that’s great.”