Loveth Young Wants To Prove Something To The World | UFC FIGHT PASS

In lieu of finishing out school and continuing on to university, Young joined the Nigerian police force as a means of a career. Although she wasn’t born wanting to be on the police force, it introduced her to kickboxing and a dream that led her across the world to the United States.

“I came to America in 2014,” Young said. “I believe it has always been my dream to take my career to the next level. My dream has been to come to the United States.”

Young is seeing a shift already. In her past, she was identified by her scars. She’s now identified as simply “a fighter.” Although no payoff is worth the physical and mental pain Young went through growing up, the dream to become the first Nigerian-born woman to win a UFC title is almost within reach, and when the kids that drove her out of school at an early age look at pictures of her holding UFC gold, scars and burns will no longer be what they see.

Catch the return of Loveth Young at LFA 125, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!