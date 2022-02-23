Loveth Young Has Lofty Aspirations | UFC FIGHT PASS

Who knows when the UFC will finally make the trip to Africa, but the plan that was being taken very seriously pre-pandemic is far from the back of the mind for the UFC, as stated by President Dana White in a recent post-fight press conference. According to Young, the second the UFC cameras are live, the world will be exposed to a whole flock of fighters ready to take over every division.

If all goes according to plan at LFA 125, she just may be there to see it all happen.

“UFC needs to come to Africa, mostly Nigeria,” Young said. “We have a bunch of talent. I wish I had the opportunity to bring them all over to compete here. They are so good. Nigeria has a bunch of talent, whether it’s boxing, kickboxing or MMA, those guys are good.”

Catch the return of Loveth Young at LFA 125 LIVE, Friday, February 25, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!