Louis Jourdain’s Turn In The Spotlight Has Arrived

When Louis Jourdain secured his win last season on Dana White’s Contender Series, his older brother, UFC bantamweight Charles Jourdain, said that he was now the captain of his own ship. This weekend in Edmonton, the younger Jourdain’s ship finally sets sail for the first time.
"It feels good to be here, but I’ve been in so many fights with Charles that I’m kind of like in the know of how everything works,” began the younger Jourdain, who takes on Timmy Cuamba on October 17. “It’s good that it’s finally me; that it’s my time.
“The difference between being here with Charles and for me is the stress level,” he added with a laugh. “When I’m with Charles, I can just chill, I can eat more, I can do everything, but now I’m cutting weight and it’s a different experience… I enjoy it even more I think.”
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Already the first Canadian brother tandem signed to the UFC, Saturday will make the Jourdain’s the first Canadian siblings to compete in the Octagon. Eventually, the day will most likely come when they fight on the same card, which will be another milestone for the tandem from Beloiel, Quebec.
But for this maiden voyage, Jourdain is going it alone, with his brother taking up a position in his corner, just as he did last year in Las Vegas when he cheered him onto victory.
“I think it’s neutral; it has its pros and cons,” Jourdain said. “When Charles is fighting too, we can be there for each other, but at the same time, since he’s not fighting, he can put all his energy on me and help me even more… I wouldn’t see it as an advantage or disadvantage. It’s just fun to have him around whether he’s fighting or not.”
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One thing that the 29-year-old newcomer does see as a benefit is kicking off his career on Canadian soil.
While numerous American athletes do it each year, there doesn’t seem to be the same gravity to fighting in Las Vegas or anywhere else in the continental U.S., save for those rare moments when someone gets to compete close to their hometown. As with most other international competitors, however, the opportunity to fight in your home country is a rare experience. Even though Jourdain is competing four provinces west of his home base, he knows that the crowd at Rogers Place will be firmly in his corner on Saturday night, and that alone is enough to make this moment special.
“I would have preferred in Montreal. That would have been special,” he said with a smirk. “I know the Canadian crowd is gonna cheer for me, so this is gonna be very fun. It’s very special to have my debut in Canada, of course… I was especially honored that they put me on the main card. That’s a big honor for me for my debut. I’ve had a lot of fights, but it’s the beginning of a new adventure, and I feel like we’ve got a lot more to accomplish now.”
This weekend’s initial foray into the Octagon comes much later than Jourdain anticipated as some additional hurdles kept him sidelined since claiming his spot on the roster last year.
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A delay of this length is something that could rattle a newcomer, but Jourdain has dealt with long delays in the past and handled them with aplomb. He expects to do the same on Saturday.
“There were so many dates proposed, there were a couple things happening, but it’s in the past, we’re here now, and I’m enjoying,” he said. “People talk about ring rust, but I’ve had so many injuries, I’ve dealt with COVID that I didn’t fight for two years, and when I came back, my performance was even better… Maybe ring rust exists, but in the past year, I’ve worked so hard that I think I’m a better fighter — 10 times a better fighter than I was at Contender… We’re gonna see on Saturday, but I can assure you that it’s the case.”
After waiting longer than anticipated for his first UFC assignment, Jourdain didn’t even pause to consider the name on the contract that came to him for this weekend. Once he said yes, however, he re-acquainted himself with Cuamba’s work while focusing on himself.
“I watched one of his fights because he fought one of my teammates, Mateo Vogel, at Contender. I watched this fight, but I didn’t remember him,” Jourdain said. “I didn’t check his name, his record, his fights — I just said, ‘Yes,’ so I studied him a little bit, but I’m focusing more on myself. It’s myself all the way.”
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The younger Jourdain has a simple way for those unacquainted with his game to get ready for what they’re going to see on Saturday night.
“They can watch the clip of Dana White saying my fight was a ‘masterpiece’ at Contender and maybe they’ll have something to expect,” he said. “They can expect an exciting fight, a very technical fight, and hopefully a finish.”
As for himself, Jourdain isn’t setting any kind of grand expectations or making any bold proclamations about how things will go in his debut this weekend. Instead, he’s keeping it simple and focused.
“Just stay myself,” he said. “I’ve been training for 20 years, and I feel like all those years of training — whether I feel good or bad in the Octagon, nothing matters; my brain will be a computer, and I will compute how to beat Timmy Cuamba.
“I just have to go into a flow state, let myself go, and get the win.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.