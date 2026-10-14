Louis Jourdain’s Turn In The Spotlight Has Arrived

But for this maiden voyage, Jourdain is going it alone, with his brother taking up a position in his corner, just as he did last year in Las Vegas when he cheered him onto victory.

“I think it’s neutral; it has its pros and cons,” Jourdain said. “When Charles is fighting too, we can be there for each other, but at the same time, since he’s not fighting, he can put all his energy on me and help me even more… I wouldn’t see it as an advantage or disadvantage. It’s just fun to have him around whether he’s fighting or not.”

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One thing that the 29-year-old newcomer does see as a benefit is kicking off his career on Canadian soil.

While numerous American athletes do it each year, there doesn’t seem to be the same gravity to fighting in Las Vegas or anywhere else in the continental U.S., save for those rare moments when someone gets to compete close to their hometown. As with most other international competitors, however, the opportunity to fight in your home country is a rare experience. Even though Jourdain is competing four provinces west of his home base, he knows that the crowd at Rogers Place will be firmly in his corner on Saturday night, and that alone is enough to make this moment special.