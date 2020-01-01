Louis Cosce Has A Ruthless Streak In Him

There is no hint of arrogance in Cosce’s delivery, just a confidence that if he puts his hands on anybody, it’s going to be a short night for them.

He’s got the record to prove it – Seven wins, no losses, five knockouts and two submissions, with each victory ending in the first round. His longest fight? Four minutes and 34 seconds.

And while he didn’t get Dalby this weekend in Las Vegas, he will get his UFC debut fight in when he takes on fellow Octagon newcomer Sasha Palatnikov. Does he plan on sticking around longer than 4:34 on Saturday?

“Whenever it happens, it happens,” Cosce said. “My plan is definitely to go out there and put his ass out, so if it turns out to be in a minute or the third round, it doesn't really bother me.”

Yes, Cosce is young, and despite his impressive record thus far, he’s also young in the sport. But oh, watch him fight and catch his demeanor, and there’s a hint of Robbie Lawler in there, which means he isn’t planning on fighting longer than he has to when the Octagon door closes.

“I try to go out there and be aggressive,” said the Arcata, California product. “That's the whole point of the fight. A lot of these guys try to dance around and have these game plans. My whole game plan is try to inflict as much damage as I can. Even if I wasn't knocking people out, my main objective would be to win decisively, even if it's by mauling them.”