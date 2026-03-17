Losene Keita | Take Two

A heralded signee who had dominated on the European regional scene, the 28-year-old Keita was penciled in for his promotional debut last fall in Paris in a bout against Patricio Pitbull. When he stepped on the scale on Friday morning, Keita came in three pounds over the featherweight limit, and the bout was cancelled—highly anticipated debut becoming a highly publicized miscue.

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“I can’t even describe it,” Keita said a few days prior to his clash with Nathaniel Wood this weekend. “I was disappointed because it was a dream, like it’s a dream for every fighter — fighting for the UFC — and getting through something like that, all the social media is tough… It was crazy, but at some point, I said, ‘Keita, you are a fighter. Not everything is supposed to go perfect. You’re a fighter. It can happen.’ Fighting is not only inside the cage. It is outside the cage too, and things like that get me through.”

Although he opened his career with six straight wins, the Guinean fighter really started to gain attention during his run under the Oktagon MMA banner. In his second appearance with the Czech-based promotion, Keita claimed the interim lightweight title, and as a follow-up, he knocked out established regional hand Ivan Buchinger to unify the two titles. He dropped to featherweight in his next fight, earned a victory, and then won the interim featherweight strap just a handful of weeks later.