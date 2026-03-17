Losene Keita | Take Two

For the last six months, Losene Keita has been sitting at home, itching for the opportunity to step into the Octagon and finally bring the “Black Panther” era in the UFC after experiencing a false start in September.
A heralded signee who had dominated on the European regional scene, the 28-year-old Keita was penciled in for his promotional debut last fall in Paris in a bout against Patricio Pitbull. When he stepped on the scale on Friday morning, Keita came in three pounds over the featherweight limit, and the bout was cancelled—highly anticipated debut becoming a highly publicized miscue.
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“I can’t even describe it,” Keita said a few days prior to his clash with Nathaniel Wood this weekend. “I was disappointed because it was a dream, like it’s a dream for every fighter — fighting for the UFC — and getting through something like that, all the social media is tough… It was crazy, but at some point, I said, ‘Keita, you are a fighter. Not everything is supposed to go perfect. You’re a fighter. It can happen.’ Fighting is not only inside the cage. It is outside the cage too, and things like that get me through.”
Although he opened his career with six straight wins, the Guinean fighter really started to gain attention during his run under the Oktagon MMA banner. In his second appearance with the Czech-based promotion, Keita claimed the interim lightweight title, and as a follow-up, he knocked out established regional hand Ivan Buchinger to unify the two titles. He dropped to featherweight in his next fight, earned a victory, and then won the interim featherweight strap just a handful of weeks later.
A leg injury cost him the title and landed him his lone professional defeat, but once he returned, Keita made history when he reclaimed both the featherweight and lightweight titles. Naturally, he hopes to replicate that success in the Octagon.
“They can expect speed, somebody hungry that wants to win,” he said. “I don’t always win by knockout, but there is never a boring fight. I’m always looking to entertain. I’m always looking to win.”
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Coming off the miscue in Paris and once again paired up with an established name, it would be understandable if the streaking newcomer felt a greater need to not only have a good performance but also show that his arrival on the big stage was very much worth the wait.
But when asked about it on Tuesday, Keita flipped the script, suggesting, “The pressure is (on) him. I’m the newcomer. I think (Wood) has more than 12 fights in the UFC, so there is no pressure; I just have to do my thing.
“I know my style. I know what I’m capable of — I don’t have a boring style — so I think there is no pressure.”
While every fighter accepts that mistakes happen and there may be a time where they miss weight, the overwhelming majority will also tell you that their actual job when they sign the contract is to hit the right number on the scale the day before the event. Fighting is the reward for doing that job. Not only do most athletes dread the idea of missing weight and loathe when it happens, but it can also result in your place in the pecking order being altered a little, especially in situations where a fight no longer goes through as a result.
Fortunately for Keita, that hasn’t been the case here, as he’s moved straight back into a competitive and meaningful matchup towards the end of this Saturday’s prelims against the British staple Wood, who enters on a 3-fight winning streak and having won six of seven since moving to featherweight.
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“It means a lot for me, means the UFC values me a lot and I hope I can show them my appreciation with my performance,” Keita said. “It means a lot for me to be that kind of guy, so I just can’t wait to show people that I am the guy.
“I appreciate it a lot, a lot, a lot.”
For fight fans who watched his ascension one of the most highly regarded prospects competing outside of the UFC, this weekend’s second attempt at a first trip into the Octagon is a big deal.
But for the man himself, this moment is about so much more than just his own dreams and ambitions.
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“It’s history!” he said. “I come from Africa, and in West Africa, I don’t remember one fighter from West African being in the UFC, ever.”
Officially, Nigeria is in West Africa, and there have certainly been standouts from that country that have thrived in the UFC, but as the eastern-most country in the region, you get the sense that the populous nation between Benin and Cameroon is viewed as more Central Africa than West Africa to Keita.
“And also in Belgium,” he added, making sure to give love to his adopted home country. “I don’t remember anyone getting close to the Top 15, and I hope this win can get me to the Top 15, you know? For me, it’s history; not just for me, but for my countries.
“Also, I come from a small gym, so it shows people from a small gym can make it big.”
There has been a Belgian fighter ranked in the Top 15 before — former Strikeforce welterweight champ Tarec Saffiedine — but Keita is just the fifth fighter from the country to reach the UFC, joining Bolaji Oki as the only other active Belgian athlete on the roster.
With the mistakes of his first attempt at a debut behind him, he’s ready to beat the scale on Friday, stride out the Octagon on Saturday, and return home on Sunday with his first UFC victory in his pocket.
“Just go there, be the same Keita as always,” he said. “I don’t care how long it is gonna take, I don’t care about a finish. The only thing I know is that I’m gonna win.”