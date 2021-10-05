Loopy Godinez As Tough As They Come

The fact that women give birth should establish their otherworldly toughness without further explanation, but the world of sports is also a beautiful landscape to show that when push comes to shove, the fairer sex may have a something little extra in the tank when it comes to digging deep and being willing to go that extra mile to prove something.

Take Loopy Godinez, for example.

The Mexican strawweight was less than a month removed from a three-round battle with Jessica Penne in April when she found out that Sarah Alpar lost her opponent for a May 22 bout in Las Vegas. Godinez immediately offered to take the fight…at bantamweight.

“The first thing was like, perfect, I don't have to cut weight, I get to enjoy the whole process, and just show up and fight, pretty much,” Godinez said. “That's always fun.”

Fun? Less than a week’s notice and giving up 20 pounds to her opponent?

“I'm a fighter and we're supposed to fight,” she said. “I don't have any issues with that. I'm always training with bigger people, so I'm like, okay, I'll be fine.”

The fight ultimately didn’t happen, but the fact that Godinez was willing to take it speaks volumes. So, about that whole women being tougher thing…