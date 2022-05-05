Loopy Godinez Is Ready For All That Is Coming

“I've been training,” she said. “No time for vacation.”

And now that she’s here to start her 2022 campaign, Godinez isn’t interested in having a leisurely stroll through the division. She wants all the smoke….yesterday.

UFC 274 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Oliveira vs Gaethje | Namajunas vs Esparza 2 | Ferguson vs Chandler

“Oh yeah, for sure,” she said. “Honestly, I see the girls and I watch the fights and I'm like, oh, I can take them all right now. It's just a matter of time for me to show the world.”

That’s confidence, and you can hear it in her voice that she believes it. So where does that come from? That’s simple.

“It just comes from hard work,” she said. “I work really hard and I know I'm doing things right. It's no secret - it's just confidence from the hard work. I'm getting better each day. Every time I'm looking better, and I can feel it and I can see it. I go to other gyms to train, and people get tired on me or they cannot keep up with me, and it shows me that I'm doing things right and it's just a matter of time for me to get that belt. I'll take the steps that I have to take and the road that I have to take and get to the belt.”