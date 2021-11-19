Loopy Godinez Is Living By The Day

“So, what's up, what's next?”

“Okay, it doesn't work like this. We have to have some time to sit and talk and talk to the matchmaker.”

“Well, it's been 12 hours now, so did you talk to them?”

Godinez laughs but doesn’t apologize for her eagerness to fight as much as humanly possible.

“I'm a little bit of a pain sometimes, but I just love this so much,” she said. “I'm living the life. I feel amazing, I'm healthy, so if I can do it every weekend, why not? I'm not cutting a lot of weight, I'm healthy, I'm happy, and everything in my life is so good that it allows me to keep living the dream.”

On Saturday, Godinez will step into the Octagon for a modern-day record third time in 43 days when she faces Loma Lookboonmee in the UFC APEX that has become her second home considering that all three of her previous fights have taken place in the Las Vegas venue. Maybe she should start looking to find a house in the fight capital of the world given how much time she’s been spending there since her debut in April.

“I should, right.”

Then she’ll really be in trouble.

“I'm not in trouble - they will be in trouble.”

Preview Every Fight On UFC Fight Night: Vieira Vs Tate

It’s Tuesday of fight week and Godinez in a remarkably good mood for someone about to get into a fistfight in a few days. But that’s the life of someone who may go from being the female version of Donald Cerrone to Cerrone being the male version of Loopy Godinez. She truly wants to be here, fighting as much as she can, and when I tell her about middleweight boxing legend Harry Greb, and how he fought 45 times in 1919, Godinez says, “I gotta break that record.”