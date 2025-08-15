Loopy Godinez | 'I Feel Like I Have Improved'

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The past year has also seen her return to train full-time in her adopted home country of Canada after a stint of making the trip to Mexico for camps. She couldn’t be more content with this current situation.

“I'm really happy here, close to my family, and there's nothing better than just being around your family and feeling happy,” said Godinez, who admits that in fighting and in life, everything is finally clicking.

“I've been working really hard,” she said. “I've been training a lot, training super hard. And I realized that getting punched in the face doesn't mean you're losing; it doesn't mean anything. You have to be thinking always neutral. It doesn't matter even if I'm winning, because every round is fresh. Every minute that you are in the cage, anything can happen. So yeah, you're winning the round, but you still have to finish that round, because we all know that one punch can change all your winning minutes. I guess I'm just putting it in my brain to be focused every single second of the fight, no matter if I'm winning, losing, it doesn't matter. You stay focused and you see everything coming so you can make the best move.”

Andrade, who has won her last two fights at 115 pounds over Dern and Marina Rodriguez, isn’t someone who will be hard for Godinez to find. So she’ll see “Bate Estaca” coming, and she’s ready for it.

“It's going to be right there for me to change levels, for me to welcome her inside with some punches,” said Godinez. “I can do a lot. I can work with that very well.”